Defendants in Sanaa Amenhotep murder case sentenced in Lexington County court

Three people were charged in the April 2021 kidnapping and murder of 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The three defendants charged in the kidnapping and murder of 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep have been sentenced in Lexington County Court by Circuit Court Judge Debra McCaslin.

Jaylen Wilson and Treveon Nelson each plead guilty to charges of kidnapping, murder, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. Each were sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Nicolle Sanchez Peralta was found guilty of murder and kidnapping after a jury trial in May 2023 and was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Wilson, Nelson and Sanchez Paralta allegedly lured the teenage Amenhotep away from her home in April 2021, shot her to death and then buried her body in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Interstate 20 in Lexington County.