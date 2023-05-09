Warrants: Dad left loaded gun in car with two sons, then 7-year-old was shot in the head

Arrest warrants outline a second degree and child cruelty charges against 42-year-old Dante Daugherty in the incident Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 7-year-old boy was killed in a shooting incident Monday evening at a DeKalb County gas station, police said.

The DeKalb County Police Department said the boy's 42-year-old father, Dante Daugherty, had been arrested and is facing charges including one count of second degree murder and two counts of second degree cruelty to children.

Arrest warrants for Daugherty allege he left a loaded gun in his car when he went to pump gas at the Texaco station on Rock Chapel Road. His two sons, ages 6 and 7, were in the car according to the warrants.

The documents state the boys found the gun and that the 7-year-old was shot in the head. The warrants do not offer any further detail into the moments that led up to the gun going off.

According to DKPD, officers responded to the gas station around 6:30 p.m. for a person shot call.

"A 7-year-old male was confirmed deceased. As a result of the investigation, the child’s father... was arrested and lodged in the DeKalb County Jail," a statement said.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn went to the scene Monday night, but there were no details available at that time.

Police were combing for evidence for nearly two hours, focusing efforts on gas pump four. The scene cleared by 10:30 p.m.

.@DeKalbCountyPD investigating a death at Texaco Food Mart on Rock Chapel Road in Lithonia. This is near Maddox Road. Initially we were told this involved a shooting. Working to get details confirmed by DDKP. Scene has cleared. pic.twitter.com/HEEm1AESEF — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 5, 2023