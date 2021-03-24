'I feel like everybody knew who he was': Friend remembers King Soopers shooting victim Denny Stong

At 20 years old, Denny Stong was the youngest victim in the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting.

BOULDER, Colo. — The youngest victim in the King Soopers shooting is remembered for spreading positivity and being the type of person who would say hi to everyone.

“He was that person who was friends with everybody,” said Isabella Rose, who attended Fairview High School with 20-year-old Denny Stong. “I feel like everybody knew who he was.”

Stong worked at the King Soopers where the shooting occurred, according to NBC News. Rikki Olds and Teri Leiker were also killed in the shooting and worked at the store, which is off South Table Mesa Drive in Boulder.

“When I realized it was him, I was really devastated because I just feel like he did so much,” Rose said. “I’m surprised, but at the same time, I’m not because it happens so frequently.”

Stong listed planes, bikes and motorcycles as some of his interests on his Facebook page, and NBC reports that he updated his Facebook profile to say “I can’t say home, I’m a Grocery Store Worker” in an apparent nod to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was remembering he was a person who was spreading a lot of positivity, every interaction I ever had with him was always really positive,” Rose said.

Ten people died in the mass shooting, including one Boulder Police officer. A suspect is in custody, and police have few details about what – if anything – prompted this tragedy.

Other victims include a member of Colorado’s fashion community, an actress who had performed at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and the owner of a popular local business.

Back in 2018, Rose said she remembers how Fairview High School staged a walkout for another mass shooting – the one at Parkland High School in Florida.

“It was in protest of gun violence after the big school shooting in Florida happened,” she said. “I was remembering how huge that walkout was, and for something to happen just a few blocks away … that was just really, I don’t know, surreal.”