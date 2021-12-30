Dentsville shooting charges upgraded to murder as search continues for gunman

The suspect, Gabriel Ramirez-Medrano, is considered armed and dangerous.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has released the name of a shooting suspect who now faces murder charges after the death of a victim.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Oakside Lane in the Dentsville community on Dec. 18. According to the sheriff's department, deputies arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was ultimately taken to the hospital where his condition had not been released at the time.

However, the Richland County Sheriff's Department announced that he died from his injuries on Thursday. That means charges are now being upgraded from attempted murder to murder for the suspect, now identified as 43-year-old Gabriel Ramirez-Medrano.

Investigators believe Ramirez-Medrano was in an argument with the victim before shooting him. While the sheriff's department initially identified the situation as an isolated incident, they described Ramirez-Medrano as "armed and dangerous" while urging the public not to approach him.