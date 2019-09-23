DENVER — Police are investigating an incident caught on tape showing a violent disagreement between parents and two Denver Public Schools (DPS) bus employees.

The video shows a bus employee standing on the back of a school bus near the 2900 block of North Kearney Street about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The video, shot by a witness to the incident, appears to show children screaming and crying on the bus, and a driver and aide trying to keep the kids on the bus.

A Denver Police probable cause statement released Monday morning says the driver and the bus aide said they had pulled over when some of the students on the bus became unruly.

The incident escalated when the bus was met by parents who had been alerted to a disturbance, according to the document.

The video shows parents talking to the DPS employees at first. One child tried to get off the bus and it appears an employee blocked her before the child jumped down and left with an adult.

As the children on the bus became more upset, adults boarded the bus, the video shows. One woman and a DPS employee then appeared to get in a physical altercation, during which the employee appears to grab the woman’s hair before she then throws punches.

An ambulance transported the employees, and police arrested the woman, 32-year-old Brandi Martin, on suspicion of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult.

The probable cause statement describes the incident differently, saying Martin "entered the back of the bus, where the emergency exit is located, and then attacked both the driver and the driver's assistant."

Martin "repeatedly struck the victim in the face with a closed fist," the statement said.

The victim was over 70 years old and was considered at-risk, according to police. He sustained "visible injuries" to his face and was taken to Denver Health for treatment, according to the statement.

Denver police said the incident is still under investigation.

Denver Public Schools said its Department of Safety was investigating the incident. As part of their investigation, they were reviewing video footage, including footage from the camera on the bus.

Martin released the following statement about the incident:

"To all my family and friends. I want to thank everyone that has supported me and continues to do so. I will forever be a mother to all children around me and I do believe in being a child of god, helping and loving all as he would. I love each and every family that has told my story, shared my story and has helped me every step of the way. I just want to say hold your babies tight, tell them you love them, be the mama bear you are because there’s nothing wrong with that, that is me."

Editor's note: 9NEWS continues to investigate this situation and will update this article as new information is confirmed. An earlier version of this story did not include information about what was shown in a witness' video.

