RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A man wanted in connection with the murder of a Richland County teen in November has been arrested, according to Richland County deputies.

Tyshawn Carrigan, 20, was arrested without incident on Thursday by Richland County deputies and U.S. Marshals, according to officials. Carrigan, who was considered 'armed and dangerous,' was wanted in connection with the murder of Jayquan Hughes on Crestview Drive in November.

Hughes was shot in lower body in the 1800 block of Crestview Avenue in northeast Richland County back on November 26. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

