BEAUMONT, Texas — A Florida man and woman have been arrested on drug possession charges after deputies discovered methamphetamine disguised as laundry detergent and marijuana during a traffic stop along Interstate 10 Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Davis, 35, of Clearwater, Florida and Erica Lang, 35, of St. Petersburg, Florida, were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found the drugs in the car they were traveling in according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

After deputies stopped the Chrysler 300 the two were riding in for a traffic violation they interviewed both and asked to search the car the release said.

When the two refused to let the car be searched deputies had K9 “Mygo” did an “open air sniff” of the car and the dog indicated narcotics were present according to the release.

When deputies searched the car they found a heat-sealed bag containing just over a kilo of methamphetamine in a Tide laundry detergent box the release said.

They also found THC gummies, hydroponic marijuana as well as two scales.

At first Lang gave deputies a fake name but once her true name was determined deputies found she was wanted on eight warrants in Florida including one for the possession, distribution and sale of cocaine the release said.

Davis and Lang were both booked in the Jefferson County Correctional Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Erica Lang, 35

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Ryan Davis, 35

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office