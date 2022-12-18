Shooting off of Decker Boulevard results in man's death

Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the general public but said the investigation is ongoing.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a community off Decker Boulevard has taken a man's life.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were first called to the 2400 block of Kneece Road, which is off of Oneil Court near Decker, around 12:30 a.m.

The Sunday morning call led them to a man lying in the parking lot who had been shot in the upper body, authorities said. Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Authorities haven't publicly identified the victim or announced a possible suspect in the case. However, despite the ongoing investigation, the sheriff's department said that investigators don't believe there is a threat to the general public.