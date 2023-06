Deputies are asking the public to stay clear of the area surrounding Night Heron Court in northeast Columbia.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are responding to an incident in Northeast Columbia and are asking drivers to stay clear of the area.

Deputies say they were called to a domestic incident with reports of shots fired around 4 p.m. on Night Heron Court, near Hardscrabble Road.

Deputies are asking the public to stay away from the area.