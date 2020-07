A spokesperson confirmed parts of the area are blocked off while deputies investigate.

REMBERT, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Horatio-Hagood Road and US 521 in Rembert at about 5:20 p.m. today.

One person, an adult male, sustained injuries which are thought to be critical and he was transported from the area for treatment according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.