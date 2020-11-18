Woman found shot in parking lot in Swansea

According to the report, a woman was found shot early on Wednesday morning and is receiving care at an area hospital.

SWANSEA, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting in Swansea that left a woman in the hospital.

According to LCSD, deputies arrived at a parking lot on North Church Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

According to the report, law enforcement believes the shooting happened a short time earlier in the 800 block of Bachman Dykes Drive. The woman was transported to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Detectives are following leads on a person of interest potentially associated with the case. Anyone with information on the case can share anonymous tips by calling Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.