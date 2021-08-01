Richland County 16-year-old shot to death

According to the report, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on January 7 near the 2100 block of Horrell Hill Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old.

According to the report, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on January 7 near the 2100 block of Horrell Hill Road.

A teen male was shot in the upper body and was transported to the hospital where he died.

This investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or at midlandscrimestoppers.com.