Deputies investigating homicide in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide on Woodcrest Drive on Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say they were dispatched to the 200 block of Woodcrest Drive around 2 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of an unresponsive man. Upon their arrival, they say they found a man in his sixties who had died from injuries to the upper body.
The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are under investigation.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
