COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting at the Hooters on Two Notch Road.

According to RCSD, deputies were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting They found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper body, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

RCSD does believe there was a vehicle fleeing from the scene, but they do not have an accurate description. They do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: