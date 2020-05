COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting in northwest Columbia Tuesday night has now been classified as a homicide after the victim died from his injuries.

Richland County deputies say they responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive in the St. Andrews area around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon their arrival, deputies say they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.