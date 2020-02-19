COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a threat made through social media at several students and a school staffer at Dent Middle School.

According to law enforcement, they were made aware of the threat on Wednesday and immediately made the decision to deploy additional resources.

The department said it would also have have additional deputies at the school through the end of the week as a precautionary measure, as investigators work to identify the person who issued the threat.