COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for public's help in an armed robbery case at a local restaurant.

Employees were closing up for the night at Lizard's Thicket on Beltline Boulevard when a man entered around 9 p.m.

He pointed a gun at employees, demanded they fill a bag with cash, then fled on foot with a bag full of cash, according to a report.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans, a mask and gloves

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.