Deputies prevent injury after suspect opens fire in Lugoff apartment

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been taken into custody and charged after allegedly opening fire both before and after deputies were called to an apartment in Lugoff on Tuesday.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to Lynwood Place Apartments after an anonymous caller reportedly heard two to three shots and a woman screaming at a nearby apartment.

Deputies trained as part of the sheriff's office Special Reaction Team arrived minutes later and began hearing an angry man yelling "obscene language" as soon as they arrived at the doors of the apartment. The sheriff's office said that, before they even announced their presence, they heard multiple shots and went in, identifying themselves, and ordered the suspect in the case to the ground.

The suspect ultimately threw his gun into another room according to the department and then complied with the commands of deputies.