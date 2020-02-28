LEXINGTON, S.C. — A West Columbia man is facing charges connected to a chop shop after Lexington County deputies followed up on a tip about a stolen excavator.

Terry Virgil Adams, 42, is charged with four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of operating a chop shop, according to arrest warrants.

“Investigators from Saluda County told us the excavator was spotted on Otis Road in Pelion,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We responded to find the excavator parked in a driveway and its vehicle identification number had been scratched off.”

In addition to the excavator, deputies say they found a stolen trailer, a stolen truck and a stolen motorcycle on the same property in the 200 block of Otis Road.

“Based on the removal or alteration to the vehicle identification numbers on these items, investigators also charged Adams with operating a chop shop,” Koon said.

Deputies arrested Adams at the Otis Road home. He’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.