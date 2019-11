LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect who is wanted for multiple warrants.

According to a tweet, deputies are searching for Tyrese Deshawn Johnson, 20.

Johnson is believed to be in the area of Sandpit Road and Dixie Road near Gilbert.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans. Law enforcement encourages you to call 911 if you see him, do not approach.