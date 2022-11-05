Richland County deputies believe suspects in 'random acts of violence' may have more victims

At least two attacks are known of but investigators said there could be others.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of what investigators are calling random acts of violence at an area convenience store.

Richland County Sheriff's Department authorities said the attacks happened on Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. The first was caught on video and shows a man in a red baseball cap approaching a victim as he leaves the store. The sheriff's department said the two exchanged words but then the man in the cap hit the victim as he walked away - all while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.

Investigators said the attack was strong enough to knock the victim to the ground and added that the cap-wearing suspect was also armed with a gun.

According to the sheriff's department, the same men assaulted another person in the store later the same day. This time, officials said the suspects hit the victim with the gun before forcefully removing him from the store.

At this point, investigators are still working to identify both suspects as they also look at the possibility that there may be more victims.