COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man wanted on several charges, including burglary.

Robert Lee Raines, 29, is wanted on second-degree burglary, grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.

According to RCSD, on May 17, 2020, deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Dutch Fork Road to reports that several storage units had been broken into.

Deputies arriving at the scene found at least five units with cut locks and items missing. The investigation revealed that Raines committed the burglaries.

On May 18, as deputies attempted to arrest him, Raines fled in a vehicle, nearly injured several passersby during the pursuit. Raines eventually crashed the vehicle into a tree and then fled on foot.

Raines is known to spend his nights at different hotels and motels in the area. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is asked to not approach him and call 911.