YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Deputies said 26-year-old Crystal Michelle Jordan was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday, September 28 in the area of the intersection of McConnells Highway and Williamson Road. Jordan is described as a white female, approximately 4-foot-11, weighing 140 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Jordan's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 803-628-3059. You can also call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.

© 2018 WCNC