COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman who assaulted a Comet bus driver.

According to deputies, the incident happened on Apr. 28, 2020, while the bus was stopped at 7201 Two Notch Road and was captured by the bus camera.

According to the driver, the suspect was complaining that the bus was leaving later than expected. When the suspect became increasingly agitated, the driver told her that she could not ride on the bus.

That’s when the suspect attempted to hit the driver in the face. The driver was able to dodge the swing and was hit in the shoulder.

You can watch an extended clip of the video released by deputies here. Warning: The video contains profanity and violence

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip through crimesc.com or the P3 Tips app.

RCSD