Deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery of Lowe's Home Improvement store

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a Lowe's Home Improvement store employee at gunpoint just days earlier.

According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at 7441 Two Notch Road on Sept. 9 around noon.

Authorities said the suspect, a man, pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at a cashier before grabbing money out of the cash register.

Surveillance video shows the man authorities believe is responsible for the brazen midday robbery and are hoping someone in the public will be able to help them identify him. Anyone with information can share it at 1-888-CRIME-SC or online at CrimeSC.com.