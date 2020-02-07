Deputies seek information in Sumter County shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking the public for information about a shooting in Wedgefield on June 9.
Deputies say the shooting happened in the 5800 block of Tillman Nursery Road in Wedgefield around 10:30 p.m. on June 9.
Surveillance video shows two unknown individuals fire multiple rounds at the residence. Investigators say damage was caused to the property but the two occupants inside the home were not injured.
If you know anything about the shooting or can help identify the suspects, you are asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC.