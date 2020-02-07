Deputies seek information in Sumter County shooting

Surveillance video shows two unknown individuals fire multiple rounds at a Wedgefield residence.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking the public for information about a shooting in Wedgefield on June 9.

Deputies say the shooting happened in the 5800 block of Tillman Nursery Road in Wedgefield around 10:30 p.m. on June 9.

Surveillance video shows two unknown individuals fire multiple rounds at the residence. Investigators say damage was caused to the property but the two occupants inside the home were not injured.