ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate two persons of interest in the fatal shooting of an Orangeburg man last month.

Investigators are looking for 36-year-old Antoine Johnson and 30-year-old Benjamin Wright, both of Orangeburg, who they say may have knowledge of a September 21 shooting.

“We believe these two may have information that could help move this case forward,” says Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “If you’ve seen them or know them, contact us or have them contact us.”

Antoine Johnson, Benjamin Wright

Orangeburg County sheriff's Office

Deputies say they responded around 6:30 p.m. on September 21 after receiving calls about a shooting. That shooting would leave a 34-year-old Orangeburg man dead.

Witnesses told investigators they arrived at a Corona Drive location after work, where they heard a female voice nearby calling for a male “to just get in the car,” according to the report. The witnesses then heard multiple gunshots. The driver of the car sped off after realizing a passenger had been hit.

That victim is believed to have been shot after being in the line of fire. However, as investigators were speaking with that victim, another victim was brought in from the same incident. That victim later died of his injuries.

If anyone has any information on the location of Wright or Johns, they are asked to contact the Orangeburg County sheriff's Office at at (803) 534-3550 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

