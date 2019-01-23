RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in a robbery on Two Notch Road.

Deputies say a man walked into the Pitt Stop in the 7400 block of Two Notch Road around 9 a.m. on Jan. 18 and told the clerk to open up the register. He then unzipped his jacket, implying he had a weapon, according to investigators.

After the clerk turned over the money in the register, the suspect told her to walk into the store's office. When she did so, deputies say he fled.

Provided by Richland County Sheriff's Department

Deputies say the man is around 6-feet tall, weighs between 150 and 180 pounds, appeared to be between 35 and 45-years-old. He was wearing a tan jacket, jeans, white shoes and a green undershirt, according to investigators.

If can help identify the man shown in the surveillance images, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

