Deputies seeking information in connection to deadly NYE shooting

Investigators are trying to speak with a woman who is shown in surveillance photos at the motel. According to RCSD, she may have information about the incident.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking to speak with a woman in connection to a deadly shooting on New Year's Eve at a Columbia motel.

According to the report, deputies were called to the Red Roof Inn on Nates Road around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 for a shooting. They found a man in a motel room who had been shot in the lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to RCSD.

Investigators are trying to speak with a woman who is shown in surveillance photos at the motel. According to the report, she was nearby at the time and may have information.

Richland County investigators would like to speak with the woman shown in surveillance photos. She was nearby at the time and may have information about what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or at crimesc.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.