CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Sandy Run Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning near Denny Memorial Southern Methodist Church, 1605 Old State Road, in the Sandy Run community.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle appears to be a tan or gold 4-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima.

Officials released surveillance video of the vehicle on Wednesday.

If you have any information about the incident or the suspect vehicle, deputies ask you to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department at (803) 874-2741 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

