LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a possible credit card fraud case.

Deputies say the man shown in this video surveillance image has been reported as having used a credit card fraudulently, and they need your help to find out who he is.

LCSD Seeks Suspect
If you know who this man is, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (888) CRIME-SC.
Lexington County Sheriff's Department

If you recognize this man, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

