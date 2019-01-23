LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a possible credit card fraud case.

Deputies say the man shown in this video surveillance image has been reported as having used a credit card fraudulently, and they need your help to find out who he is.

If you know who this man is, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (888) CRIME-SC.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department

If you recognize this man, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

