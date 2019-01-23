LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a possible credit card fraud case.
Deputies say the man shown in this video surveillance image has been reported as having used a credit card fraudulently, and they need your help to find out who he is.
Lexington County Sheriff's Department
If you recognize this man, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
