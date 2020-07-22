Deputies: UPS employees stole guns from incoming packages, sold them on company time

Lexington County deputies say the men stole guns from incoming packages at the UPS hub.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five UPS employees were arrested last week in connection with guns stolen from the shipping company's hub in West Columbia, according to Lexington County deputies.

The employees, all ages 18 or 19, are charged with breach of trust. Two are also charged with criminal conspiracy.

"UPS' security team called us in as soon as they became aware of guns being stolen from incoming trucks," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Once deputies started investigating, they discovered a plan to steal guns from incoming packages at the UPS hub. Deputies say the five men sold the guns or gave them away on company time.

The five men were arrested at the UPS hub on Thursday, deputies say. All five have been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting conditions of their bond.