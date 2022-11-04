Deputy shot during deadly ambush in 2021 released from hospital more than 8 months later

More than eight months after being shot during an ambush at a north Houston bar, Deputy Darryl Garrett was released from the hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputy Darryl Garrett was one of three deputies ambushed on Oct. 16, 2021.

Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed in the shooting at a bar in the 4400 block of the North Freeway near Crosstimbers. Atkins, along with deputies Garrett and Jaquim Barthem, was working an extra security job at the time.

On Sunday, more than eight months after the ambush, Garrett was released from the hospital. Constable Mark Herman said he'll continue his recovery "in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family and loved ones."

Barthem was shot in the leg and was released from the hospital just days after the shooting. He returned to active duty in early April 2022.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are reports from when Barthen returned to work.

According to Precinct 4 investigators, Atkins and Garett were arresting a robbery suspect when another person shot them. Barthen heard the gunfire, rushed over and was immediately shot.

Garrett was shot in the back and the priority for the doctors was to remove the bullet fragments that were inside him that damaged some of his organs. They also had to remove both of his kidneys and gall bladder.

Atkins was laid to rest by the end of October 2021. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also proclaimed Oct. 25 as Kareem Atkins Day.

What's happened since the October ambush?

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Eddie Miller, 19, was charged with capital murder in December for the death of Atkins, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault in regards to the shooting of Garrett and Barthen.