According to authorities, the man put a revolver to his girlfriend's neck and shot her before 3 deputies fatally shot him.

AVONDALE, La. — JPSO deputies killed a man after witnessing him murder his girlfriend in front of them during a domestic dispute, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the three deputies responded to a home near the intersection fo Grambling Court and Butler Drive in Avondale Monday night because a neighbor reported "a male beating up a female."

"There were several shots that were fired (before deputies arrived), according to that caller," Lopinto said.

When deputies did arrive, they found the man and his girlfriend -- both unidentified Monday night -- in the street, arguing.

"The male produced a revolver and placed it up to the female's neck, fatally shooting the female," Lopinto said. "When he killed her, they returned fire at that time, and tried to render aid, but were obviously unsuccessful."

While neither person was identified by Lopinto, he said they were an unmarried couple with one adult child.

That child was not in the house at the time of the murder, Lopinto said, but had spent some time there recently.

The sheriff said deputies had been called to the residence before for domestic disturbances but did not have any details about those instances.

None of the three deputies involved in the incident were injured.

