Deputy serving eviction notice in Columbia met with gunfire; one in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one person is in custody but no one was wounded after an attempt to serve an eviction notice in Columbia devolved into gunfire on Friday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were in the 2500 block of Gervais Street, not far from Millwood Avenue, around 9:30 a.m. when someone opened fire on deputies as they approached the door.