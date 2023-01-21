Deputy talks down suspect accused of pointing gun at her in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington man has been arrested after authorities said he pointed a gun at a county deputy.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department shared on Friday that it had arrested 56-year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle after initially responding to a domestic violence incident.
According to Sheriff Jay Koon, Hinkle and his family were traveling in a ride service on Jan. 12 when Hinkle allegedly started hitting a family member. Hinkle is then accused of attacking the rideshare driver when the driver confronted him.
The sheriff's office said that the driver managed to record audio of Hinkle and a family member and called law enforcement.
“A Lexington County deputy went to Hinkle’s home in reference to a possible domestic assault investigation," Sheriff Koon said. "The deputy knocked and announced several times before making contact with Hinkle in the home and identified herself as a deputy.”
The sheriff said Hinkle then went to his bedroom and came out with a handgun. The sheriff's office said the deputy convinced Hinkle to drop the weapon and took him into custody.
Hinkle has since been booked into the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and third-degree domestic violence. He was later released after meeting the conditions of his bond.