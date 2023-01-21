Deputy talks down suspect accused of pointing gun at her in Lexington County

The suspect is also accused of assaulting a ride service driver.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington man has been arrested after authorities said he pointed a gun at a county deputy.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department shared on Friday that it had arrested 56-year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle after initially responding to a domestic violence incident.

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, Hinkle and his family were traveling in a ride service on Jan. 12 when Hinkle allegedly started hitting a family member. Hinkle is then accused of attacking the rideshare driver when the driver confronted him.

The sheriff's office said that the driver managed to record audio of Hinkle and a family member and called law enforcement.

“A Lexington County deputy went to Hinkle’s home in reference to a possible domestic assault investigation," Sheriff Koon said. "The deputy knocked and announced several times before making contact with Hinkle in the home and identified herself as a deputy.”

The sheriff said Hinkle then went to his bedroom and came out with a handgun. The sheriff's office said the deputy convinced Hinkle to drop the weapon and took him into custody.