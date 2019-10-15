COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a school resource officer had to use a taser to break up a group of students who were fighting at a local high school.

The incident happened Monday around 3:30 p.m. at Richland Northeast High. Deputies say a school resource officer saw a large group of students who were gathered and recording something with their cell phones.

As the officer came closer, several students ran toward the bus loop. At that point, he saw that three students were kicking and punching a student who was on the ground. The SRO used his taser to subdue an 18-year-old student who was involved in the assault.

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged with breach of peace. A 17-year-old was also charged. The third student ran away.

The 18-year-old was booked at jail, while the 17-year-old was released to the custody of a parent.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.