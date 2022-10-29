Aiken deputy recovering after shootout with teen murder suspect on Friday

This is the fourth shooting involving the Aiken County Sheriff's Office in 2022.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — One deputy is in the hospital following what investigators describe as an "exchange of gunfire" that happened on Friday evening.

State agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are in Aiken County investigating an incident that began with SWAT officers and deputies arriving at a home in Beech Island.

In a statement, SLED said that the SWAT officers and investigators believed a 15-year-old murder suspect was believed to be in the area.

After an exchange of gunfire, the unnamed suspect was taken into custody unwounded. However, authorities said a deputy was shot in the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities haven't yet named the murder suspect because of his age.

SLED has been called in to investigate the shooting independently which is common in cases where a shooting involves a member of law enforcement.

After conducting an investigation, SLED will turn over its findings to prosecutors.

SLED reports this is the 30th shooting involving law enforcement that it has investigated in 2022. It's also the fourth such shooting in Aiken County that involved the sheriff's office.