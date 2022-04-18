Person shot, killed at apartment complex during Easter weekend identified as 17-year-old Desmond Wilson

The Richland County coroner revealed that the person was Desmond Wilson, 17, of Eastover, SC.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the victim who was shot and killed at an apartment located at 8100 Garners Ferry Road.

Wilson was found lying in the breezeway of an apartment building just after midnight when deputies arrived at the scene.