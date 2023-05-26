Teens shot at event described as graduation party in Columbia, police say

Police provide new details on a shooting at a graduation party in St. Anna Park, where two 17-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were wounded.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are releasing new details regarding a shooting that happened on Thursday night and left two people wounded.

According to an update provided by the Columbia Police Department on Friday, two 17-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were wounded in the shooting, which happened at St. Anna's Park on Liberty Hill Avenue not far from North Millwood Avenue.

On Friday's update, police said the event was described as a graduation party but added that publicly available information about the case is still limited due to the ongoing investigation.

The victims were taken by emergency medical services to an area hospital with what police described in the update as non-fatal wounds. However, their exact conditions were not released.