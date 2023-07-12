Detainee at Alvin S Glenn dies at local hospital

Richland County Coroner is investigating the cause of death of the person

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A detainee at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia has died.

Officials at Richland County's jail say the as-of-yet unnamed detainee was taken to a local hospital shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday after being in an "altered mental status," according to the detention center's nursing administration.

The detainee died at the hospital around 9:30 a.m.

The Richland County Coroner's Office is investigating the detainee's cause of death. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said they were informed of the death and are awaiting the coroner's determination on how he died. If the death is a homicide, they would get involved in the investigation.

This is the second death reported at Alvin S. Glenn in 2023. Back in January, 29-year-old Antonius Donshe Randolph was found dead at the facility. There have been a series of inmate/detainee stabbings this year at the detention center.