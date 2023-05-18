Detention officer charged with bringing in contraband

He was arrested and released on a personal recognizance bond.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A detention center employee has been arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into prison.

According to a press release from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a correctional officer at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was arrested on Friday, May 12.

A tip led investigators to investigate and later arrest Cameron T. Darley, 27. He was charged with bringing contraband into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.