Detention officer charged with bringing in contraband

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A detention center employee has been arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into prison.
According to a press release from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a correctional officer at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was arrested on Friday, May 12.
A tip led investigators to investigate and later arrest Cameron T. Darley, 27. He was charged with bringing contraband into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Darley was arrested and released on a personal recognizance bond.