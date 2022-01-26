Video shows man throwing object, breaking store window on Devine Street

Police say there were six businesses targeted and believe all were damaged by the same person.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man throwing objects at a business on Devine Street was captured on video.

Ring doorbell footage shows a suspect throwing something through a Devine Street business on Tuesday night.

The video footage is from one of the business and you can clearly see a suspect pick up something and throw it at the Moore Company's front door.

Then you see the person throw something again.

Business owners say they've been left with hefty repair bills.

Graeme Moore says, "This was a cost for us that we didn't expect, a small business operating here in Columbia and every penny counts."

While Brad Bradley from Bradley Insurance Group said, "Its money out of our pocket that window probably cost about $1000 to replace... going through the repair process takes time out of our day."

The investigation is ongoing.