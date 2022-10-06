DJJ juveniles cross razorwire, break into buildings at Broad River Road facility

Incidents at the school building happened on Saturday and Sunday with state agents being called in on the second day to de-escalate the situation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Juvenile Justice is investigating specific details regarding how juveniles gained access to two buildings at one of their facilities on separate days.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, a group first made access to a school building on Saturday and "rummaged through several offices" while also removing items that have since been recovered.

Then, on Sunday, the agency said a group of seven managed to smash their way through an office door to gain access and, working together, were able to get one of the group members on the roof of Holly Dorm. This included using clothing and other items to get over razorwire.

The one juvenile who was on the roof then began "throwing various items like water bottles, drinks, electronics, and toiletries," a DJJ spokesperson said.

The incident led to a call to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for help.

"Due to limited staff, DJJ requested the assistance of SLED to help control the situation, which they did in a short period of time," the DJJ statement said.