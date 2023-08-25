DJJ officer arrested, accused of sneaking contraband into facility

Authorities believe Amanda Brown concealed at least one vape pen by taping it to herself.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee at the Department of Juvenile Justice has been arrested following an investigation into contraband smuggled to minors under the department's supervision.

The DJJ said 29-year-old Amanda Brown was dismissed and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, adult furnishing to a juvenile in DJJ and misconduct in office. Brown, a juvenile correction officer, allegedly provided minors with contraband, such as a vape pen that investigators believe she concealed by taping it to herself.

Brown was arrested on Aug. 22 and booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. She is currently out on bond.

"Providing youth in the care of DJJ with contraband is unacceptable," DJJ Executive Director Eden Hendrick said in a statement shared on Friday.