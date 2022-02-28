DNA, toxicology experts testify in Adam Lazzarini Trial

Four witnesses took the stand on the fourth day of Adam Lazzarini's trial

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The trial of Adam Lazzarini continued Monday with much of the time spent on DNA evidence and whether alcohol was consumed on the day of the fatal shooting of William Player Holland.

Lazzarini is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 2017 death of Holland at Lazzarini's home.

Four witnesses took the stand, with the first being SLED forensic scientist Sarah Goodman.

Goodman was responsible for performing DNA analysis on evidence collected in the case. She created two reports-- the first in 2018 and the second in 2021.

Her reports found Hollands DNA and another individual on different parts of the gun. However, Goodman said without a DNA sample from Lazzarini, she was unable to determine if the second DNA was his.

She said she requested a sample of Lazzarini's DNA in the report, but never got it.

Supervisor of SLED's toxicology department Dustin Smith was second to take the stand. In his testimony, Smith said Holland's Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was 0.162% when he died, double the legal limit to drive.

According to Smith, this BAC is equivalent to eight shots of liquor taken back to back.

Prosecution asked Smith about how alcohol impairs one's and hinted to the fact Police believe Lazzarini also had been drinking at the time of Holland's death.

Lazzarini's Attorney's asked Smith how alcohol effects people in different ways as many have different levels of tolerance. They also asked how drinking throughout the day impacts impairment.

Sales representative for Crosslake Orthopedics Wallis Hampson, who was with Holland and Lazzarini the day of the shooting, also testified. Hampson went to lunch with the two at a Columbia restaurant before flying back to Columbus, Georgia. Hampson said the lunch lasted about three hours.

Prosecutors showed the receipt from lunch, indicating Holland and Lazzarini had about 7 margaritas and a few shots of tequila between the two of them.

Hampson said Holland and Lazzarini were "a little buzzed" but were acting normal and said he felt safe with Holland driving him back to the airport.

The last and lengthiest testimony Monday was from Case Agent Cal Thomas of the Cayce Department of Public Safety. Thomas assisted with the investigation in 2017.

Prosecution played a recording of Thomas interviewing Lazzarini days after Hollands death. Thomas asked Lazzarini about the timeline of that October day and how Holland was shot.

Lazzarini said when the two got back to his home, Holland had two beers and a sip of scotch while he had one or two scotches over a period of an hour and a half.