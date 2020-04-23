SUMTER, S.C. — Have you seen this man?

Sumter police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect after a man was shot and killed in his own yard on Wednesday.

Tarrik Mack-Sumpter, 27, was found wounded and later died in the backyard of his home after police responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Lewis Road after 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A man and a woman were seen fleeing from the area toward McCray’s Mill Road in a light-colored vehicle at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

A sketch of the man released on Thursday was developed based on information gathered in the case.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the incident, police ask you to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

