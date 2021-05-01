Dogs safe after suspect stole vehicle with them inside

One of the dogs was thrown out of the vehicle after the car was stolen and the other was located and posted on a lost pets Facebook page.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two dogs are safe after a man was arrested in connection to stealing a car with the dogs inside.

Darius Hightower, 24, is charged with one count of grand larceny, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. He turned himself into deputies on Jan. 5, at RCSD headquarters.

According to the report, deputies were called to the Red Roof Inn on Nates Rd after a vehicle was stolen with two dogs inside on January 1. The owner was loading his items into the car when Hightower walked up and took the vehicle.

According to RCSD, one of the dogs was thrown from the vehicle as it sped off but was not injured.

The other dog was picked up by a passerby on Longtown Road on Saturday, Jan. 2 and then posted on a Facebook page for lost and found pets. A family member saw the post and the dog was reunited with her owner.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Sunday, Jan. 3 at an apartment complex off Hardscrabble Rd.

In addition to the grand larceny charge, Hightower was also charged with two counts of indecent exposure for an incident that occurred in November 2020 where he exposed himself to two individuals.

Hightower has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.