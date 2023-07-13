Elgin woman accused of shooting her husband, say deputies

According to deputies a woman shot her husband during an argument, the husband is expected to recover.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — An early morning domestic violence incident has sent one man to the hospital.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Smyrna Road in Elgin.

When deputies arrived they found a man shot. After more investigation it was determined that Carie Lynn Cagle, 24, shot her husband during an argument.

She was arrested for attempted murder and criminal domestic violence high and aggravated nature.

Her husband's wound was non-life threatening and he is expected to recover.