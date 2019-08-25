YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and another is being treated for injuries after a shooting in York County, officials confirm.

The shooting happened in the area of Caroland Drive and Pine Bluff Court in Fort Mill. Officials say it was related to domestic violence, between a boyfriend and a girlfriend.

The shooter shot one person, then shot themself, according to York County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Trent Faris. The shooter has died, and the other individual was taken to the hospital.

Officials say that person is currently expected to survive.

At this time, YCSO officials haven't confirmed if the shooter was the man or the woman involved, as some family members have not been notified.

